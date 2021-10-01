Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emily Ratajkowski Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy's Face

Say hello to Emily Ratajkowski's baby boy. Seven months after welcoming her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the star unveiled her son's face to the world in new pictures.

Hi baby Sly!

After keeping her newborn son's face out of the spotlight for nearly seven months, new mom Emily Ratajkowski introduced her baby boy to fans in new photos shared on her Instagram Story on Oct. 1. The model, who gave birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March, posted pictures of the little one wearing an adorable sweater with his name on it and a cap that is just a bit too big for the youngster. 

In another image, Sly tried on a fuzzy, pink hat—and the resulting snap basically belongs in a baby magazine. 

While it's too early to tell if baby Sly will take on the runways like his model mama, the 30-year-old first-time parent has been keeping fans updated on her new chapter via social media. "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she quipped in an April Instagram post of herself nursing the baby. 

As to be expected, welcoming a child had a significant impact on the star. As she told Vogue while getting read for the 2021 Met Gala, "Having my body bring life into the world and grow life totally changed my perspective on everything."

While Ratajkowski has since returned to the catwalk as a new mom, most recently walking in Versace and Savage X Fenty's fall fashion shows, her baby boy is always top of mind. "It's hard to ever leave him," she told E! News at Tory Burch's New York Fashion Week show. "I'm obsessed with him, but it's nice to be out, too."

