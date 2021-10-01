Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Need to See Cardi B's Spiked Leather Fashion Week Look

The City of Light has gotten a lot brighter since Cardi B arrived for Paris Fashion Week. The rapper’s latest spiky leather outfit will have you saying, I Like It!

By Kisha Forde Oct 01, 2021 5:52 PM
FashionFashion WeekCelebritiesCardi B
Cardi B's latest look is up, and well—you can say that we're stuck.
 
The mom of two has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm with her head-turning outfits, and her latest all-black leather ensemble is no exception. On Thursday, Sept. 30, Cardi stepped out in the streets of Paris wearing a spiked black Richard Quinn trench coat, paired with a leather Chrome Hearts hat, Rick Owens platform boots and Jaupin sunglasses.
 
The "Up" rapper, 28, wore the gorgeous getup during a trip to the Balenciaga store, ahead of the brand's runway show on Oct. 2.
 
Her latest sartorial showstopper came just two days after she shut down the red carpet during the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Sept. 28. For the art-centric event, Cardi went vintage, rocking a sparkly red sequined dress from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection, complete with a sky-high feathered headpiece.

And that's not all. The very next day, on Sept. 29, the Grammy winner donned a Schiaparelli ensemble, which included a tweed jacket featuring a golden circle on both sides of her chest.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

She topped off that incredible look with a golden headpiece that covered part of her face.
 
Cardi's latest catalog of lewks is the first glimpse fans have seen of the star since she gave birth to her second child with husband Offset earlier this month. The musician is also mom to 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.

As for Cardi's ever-evolving wardrobe? We like it like that.

