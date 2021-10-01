You Need to See Cardi B's Spiked Leather Fashion Week Look

Watch : Cardi B Gets Honest About "Crazy Delivery" of Baby No. 2

Cardi B's latest look is up, and well—you can say that we're stuck.



The mom of two has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm with her head-turning outfits, and her latest all-black leather ensemble is no exception. On Thursday, Sept. 30, Cardi stepped out in the streets of Paris wearing a spiked black Richard Quinn trench coat, paired with a leather Chrome Hearts hat, Rick Owens platform boots and Jaupin sunglasses.



The "Up" rapper, 28, wore the gorgeous getup during a trip to the Balenciaga store, ahead of the brand's runway show on Oct. 2.



Her latest sartorial showstopper came just two days after she shut down the red carpet during the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Sept. 28. For the art-centric event, Cardi went vintage, rocking a sparkly red sequined dress from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection, complete with a sky-high feathered headpiece.