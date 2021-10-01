Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke's Dancing With the Stars Fate Revealed After Both Contract COVID-19

Dancing With the Stars fans won't see Cody Rigsby or Cheryl Burke in the ballroom next week—but that doesn't mean they're not performing.
In fact, the Peloton instructor and his pro partner told ABC News that they'll be doing their joint routine from two totally separate spaces after they both tested positive for COVID-19.
So where exactly will they be? According to ABC correspondent Zohreen Shah, Rigsby and Burke will each dance alone, in different homes and will be monitored to ensure they can do so safely.
"We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," Burke said while giving a remote sneak peek at the setup on the Oct. 1 episode of Good Morning America. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom."
The teams will be dancing to Britney Spears' hits for next week's competition. "I'm feeling OK," Rigsby shared, "but I'm so excited to dance for Britney week on Dancing With the Stars one way or the other."
The move comes less than 24 hours after Rigsby announced on Instagram that he'd tested positive for coronavirus for the second time this year. The fitness star is fully vaccinated, making this a breakthrough case.
"I right now have really mild symptoms: congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough," he told his followers in a video posted to the social media platform on Sept. 30. "But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day. So, that must be the vaccine and the anti-bodies working, so we are super grateful for that."
Four days before, Burke had informed her followers that she'd tested positive for COVID-19. "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive, and I just feel so bad," she said in a Sept. 26 Instagram video while fighting back tears. "I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down."
Because Burke and Rigsby couldn't be in the ballroom last week, they were judged on their rehearsal performance, earning 24 out of 40 points.
Burke, who is also fully vaccinated, gave her fans an update on how she's feeling in a video shared to YouTube on Sept. 29. "I go through, like, feeling congested to, like, minor headaches, to now losing my senses," she said. "I'm just blessed and grateful that I got vaccinated and that I'm fully vaccinated because this probably would have gotten way worse."
She also sent Rigsby a message on Instagram Stories. "I just want to send my love to Cody," she noted. "I still feel so terrible about your situation, and our situation and the fact that I obviously gave you COVID. But I'm happy that we're OK and that you're OK. Please get some rest."
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.