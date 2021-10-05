Why These Iconic Music Videos Live Rent-Free in Our Minds Even Decades Later

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

With the birth of MTV came the rise of the music video.

From "Wannabes" to "Waterfalls," girl groups have long dominated the video scene, while pop icons like Madonna and Lady Gaga reinvented themselves through stunning costumes, sensual videos and superb acting talent. Yep, Gaga went on to become an Oscar winner! Who can forget the "Telephone" music video featuring the one and only Beyoncé?

With Britney Spears and Queen Bey lighting up the cameras, male music stars have also churned out some iconic hits. We still can't stop thinking about 'NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" single from No Strings Attached where a pop puppeteer takes control of the boy band, or A-ha's comic book-inspired "Take on Me" that pre-dated the Marvel craze. Weezer even went on to cover the track, thanks to its iconic video fame.

Thankfully, we can jam out to all our favorite hits during E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands, hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with fierce contestants channeling their favorite celeb alter egos for a chance at a cash prize.