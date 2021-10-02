Score 20% Off Soko Glam’s Bestselling K-Beauty Skincare Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love Soko Glam for its premium beauty products, which are also incredibly affordable. Their mission is to help people believe in good (skin) days ahead. With that in mind, they curate the highest quality products possible, taking a "skin first approach." The K-Beauty site prioritizes treating skin issues at the root cause instead of covering them with makeup.
Recently, Soko Glam revealed the winners of their Best of K-Beauty awards. If you haven't shopped at Soko Glam before, this is a great starting point. These are the biggest game-changers on the site. And, just in case you needed another reason to shop, there's a 20% off sale on the entire Best of K-Beauty through October 13. Just make sure you use the promo code BOKB20 at checkout.
Keep on scrolling to see our top picks from the sale.
Then I Met You The Giving Essence
This essence brightens skin, repairs damage, hydrates, preps the skin for the treatment products in your routine. One customer raved, "This makes my skin glow from within. It hydrates so well too, and will definitely be my holy grail essence!" Another gushed, "I purchased this essence to see if it was truly as good as all of the hype behind it. Well I will tell you that every rave review was absolutely correct. The essence is very moisturizing and it makes the skin dewy with high moisture. A little goes a long day. It doesn't take much to get great results. I will definitely repurchase."
Neogen Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen
Apply this sunscreen as the final step in your skincare routine. It absorbs quickly, feels light, and doesn't leave any white cast residue.
"Love this sunscreen. It feels great going on and plays nice with my make up. Best of all, it protects me without giving me a ghostly white face," a shopper shared. Another review said, "Love! It's difficult for me to find sunscreens that: 1. Don't break me out 2. Offer enough hydration without added greasiness. I have dry-combo skin and deal with rosacea, and this has been the best sunscreen I've tried."
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
Get your glow on with this serum. It's specially formulated to calm and heal acne flare ups. Plus, your skin will look bouncy and bright. A shopper raved, "First I got a sample and now I have the full size stuff. It was definitely worth it. My face feels smooth and it definitely has a glow to it! I will definitely be buying this again!"
Someone else shared, "LOVE this. i patch tested for a few days just to ensure I wouldn't have a reaction but the first time i applied it in my evening routine, i woke up with GLOWING skin." That's an immediate "add to cart."
Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask
Wake up with the hydrated, radiant skin that you've always wanted. Just incorporate this deep hydration mask into your nighttime skincare routine and let it works its magic while you sleep. The Vitamin C-packed mask supports the skin barrier to repair any damage in addition to reducing the appearance of pores and evening out texture.
"I really think this mask is worth the money. Every morning after I use this, my skin looks noticeably brighter. It's moisturizing so I don't feel dry, and it layers very nicely with my other products and doesn't flake or leave white residue on my face. I have deep, chocolate brown skin and all the normal vitamin c products tend to not do much for Read more about I really think this mask is worth theme, but this definitely does. I also feel like it is helping to lighten dark spots and acne scars I have," a Soko Glam shopper shared.
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
This is such a beloved cleansing balm, which isn't surprising since it was created by Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho. The award-winning product melts away makeup, sebum, and sunscreen without leaving an oily residue.
One Soko Glam shopper shared, "Charlotte has done it: created the best cleansing balm out there. Love this. Everything from the texture to the smell to the way it removes impurities, it is just incredible." Another customer reviewed, "I am a skin care fanatic. I love trying new 'hyped' products but this is by far the best. Yes, it's pricey but it is all worth the investment."
Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence
Use this essence daily twice a day after cleansing and toning to get that next level glow from healthy skin. This hydrating and brightening essence gives your skin the balance it needs and the radiance you've always wanted.
A shopper shared, "This essence is super hydrating total game changer for my skin, highly recommend." Another reviewed, "On my second bottle. It's huge and lasts forever. Watery texture, super hydrating and soothing. Can layer infinitely. Love this stuff!!!"
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
After cleansing, apply this toner. It balances your pH levels while reducing the appearance of dark spots, pigmentation, and acne scars. Unlike most toners, your skin won't feel dry or tight after using this.
"This toner is very good if you are like me who have dehydrated skin in some area, I only have one week of use and I have noticed that my skin has a unique glow, the most important thing is that it feels hydrated. Really love it," a Soko Glam customer said.
SkinRX MadeCera Cream
Don't you just love a multi-tasking product? This cream fights inflammation, brightens skin, and delivers powerful anti-aging benefits. This non-greasy formula is super lightweight and it absorbs quickly, so you can use it at day or night.
A shopper shared, "It saved my skin! I originally got it because I needed a new moisturizer to treat my contact dermatitis (and from over-exfoliating my face with St. Ives), so my skin was super flakey, dry, and I was in pain for nearly a month. I tried other moisturizers to try to fix my skin, but everything I placed on my skin just burned badly. Luckily, this did save my skin, and Read more about review stating It saved my skin!it's the only moisturizer I've fallen in love with; I just ordered my third tube!"
The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles and stimulate collagen production when you incorporate this product into your skincare routine. This blend soothes and strengthens the skin, plus it soothes irritation and redness.
One shopper said, "I can't recommend this product enough! Great for all skin types!" Another said, "This ampoule is super absorbent and it just sticks right on your skin. Without being sticky, of course. I can feel my skin getting healthier. Super fun to use."
If you're looking for more great products, check out these fall skincare picks from Jessica Alba.