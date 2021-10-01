Acacia Kersey Announces She's Quitting Influencer Role After "Immense Amount of Damage"

Influencer Acacia Kersey is signing off.

After more than two months off of her platforms, the 23-year-old mother of three, who has amassed more than 23 million views as a YouTube star, resurfaced online with an announcement: "I am leaving my role as an 'influencer' indefinitely."

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Acacia explained the many reasons behind her decision. "This role has done an immense amount of damage to me, my relationships, my financial stability and my view of the world," she wrote. "Fear has been keeping me here for longer than I can even admit. Fear of what would happen if I stopped bringing in money, fear of what I could even offer the world, fear of who I am without this beacause [sic] it's all I've ever known."

The social media star wrote that she was "exhausted on all fronts, living in auto pilot online." She candidly shared, "I was living with an empty cup while still doing my best to fill the cups of those around me and I could not operate like that for long. I lived a majority of my life in a place I didn't want to be in and made a lot of decisions that I probably wouldn't make again."

