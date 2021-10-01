Princess Mako of Japan Diagnosed With PTSD Weeks Before Wedding

Watch : Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Added to Royal Line of Succession

Princess Mako of Japan, the 29-year-old niece of ceremonial monarch Emperor Naruhito, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder weeks before her wedding to commoner and former college classmate Kei Komuro, following years of intense media scrutiny over their relationship and engagement.

The Imperial Household Agency, which manages the affairs of Japan's royal family, revealed the news on Friday, Oct. 1, while announcing the couple's wedding date—Oct. 26, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. The outlet said the princess has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after being criticized repeatedly for a long time.

After the wedding, the princess is set to renounce her royal heritage and leave the royal family, and also forgo official ceremonies marking her departure and renunciation of her $1.4 million. She will become the first female royal in Japan to not receive the payment since World War II and will also be the first to marry a commoner without the traditional rituals, according to financial outlet Nikkei Asia.