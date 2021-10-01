B.J. Novak Says This Office Star's Intimating Vibe "Makes You Sexually and Spiritually Insecure"

First impressions usually don't last forever—that is, unless you're James Spader.
The Office star B.J. Novak hilariously described James' unforgettable presence during a game of "The Clubbies" on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked B.J. to choose which Office star had the most "intimidating aura" between the Blacklist actor and Kathy Bates during the Sept. 30 episode, B.J. answered without hesitation.
"That has to be James Spader," he said with a laugh. "That is definitely a vibe that makes you sexually and spiritually insecure in the most impressive way."
As loyal viewers may remember, James' character, Robert California, stepped in to temporarily fill the shoes of the infamous Michael Scott following Steve Carell's departure in season seven, then became CEO of the company. Although James stayed on board at Dunder Mifflin for only one season, it was later revealed that his run was actually longer than the creators first intended.
"James came to The Office to play a role that was two scenes long in the season seven finale," executive producer Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby in the series, told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. "He instantly brought so much life and intrigue to the part that those two scenes became a season."
"James always wanted this to be a one-year arc," he continued. "And he leaves us having created one of the most enigmatic and dynamic characters in television."
"He's been a great friend to me and the show," Paul added. "Helping us successfully transition into the post Michael Scott years, and I'm grateful for that. I'm already looking for ways to work with him again."
Creed Bratton, who played a fictionalized version of himself in the hit series, also gushed in June 2020 about having the actor on set.
"I thought [Spader was] just so fascinating as an actor... he's James Spader!" Creed told Neil Griffiths during the The Green Room podcast. "Maybe selfishly, I was so busy watching him work. On the way to set we'd walk together and talk and he's one of those guys that has a photographic memory, and he can just glance down at his lines. Bam, memorize it just like that."
Sounds like a California dream.
