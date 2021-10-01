B.J. Novak Says This Office Star's Intimating Vibe "Makes You Sexually and Spiritually Insecure"

First impressions usually don't last forever—that is, unless you're James Spader.



The Office star B.J. Novak hilariously described James' unforgettable presence during a game of "The Clubbies" on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked B.J. to choose which Office star had the most "intimidating aura" between the Blacklist actor and Kathy Bates during the Sept. 30 episode, B.J. answered without hesitation.



"That has to be James Spader," he said with a laugh. "That is definitely a vibe that makes you sexually and spiritually insecure in the most impressive way."



As loyal viewers may remember, James' character, Robert California, stepped in to temporarily fill the shoes of the infamous Michael Scott following Steve Carell's departure in season seven, then became CEO of the company. Although James stayed on board at Dunder Mifflin for only one season, it was later revealed that his run was actually longer than the creators first intended.



"James came to The Office to play a role that was two scenes long in the season seven finale," executive producer Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby in the series, told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. "He instantly brought so much life and intrigue to the part that those two scenes became a season."