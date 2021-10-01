Watch Nick Jonas React to Those Taylor Swift–Jonas Brothers Collaboration Rumors

Watch : Taylor Swift Joins TikTok! See Her First Post

Are Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers cooking up a collab? Fans are hungry for answers.

Nick Jonas coyly addressed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, Sept. 30. The clip showed him playing with the green screen flip effect until it landed on a screenshot from DeuxMoi, an Instagram account that shares rumors about celebrities. "Collab," it read. "Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift."

"This effect is cool," Nick wrote underneath the video. "Also…what's this collab rumor all about? For the record…here for it."

So how did the theories get started? Earlier that day, Taylor moved up the release date of her re-recorded Red album from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12. As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, Nov. 12 just so happens to be National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day.

Coincidence? Maybe. But Taylor, who is the queen of Easter eggs, also commented on another one of Nick's recent TikToks with a pizza emoji and the word "iconic." The video showed him eating a slice of pizza with her hit "ME!" playing in the background.