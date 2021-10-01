See Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Display Her Art During London Event

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Courtney herself wrote about the impact of the album inspiring a different form of artwork 30 years after its release. "Pretty on the Inside is not an album you sing along to," she wrote on Sept. 17 alongside the promo video on Instagram. "It barely has formed songs, I had an amazing guitarist and partner in crime. I'd stripped my way to a van and backline, could not afford books, a guitar, amps and pens of my own."

"I did not stand a chance in hell and was not in any mood for populism," she continued. "I was in a rage to be heard and wasn't going to wait a second longer, so I'd do it as I was, in all my flawed, young, ragged glory and swing for the fences. No one was coming to save me. Not then, not now. Not ever. That's what you can hear."