Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Stands Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Dinner With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be two of the most fashion-forward exes you'll find in Hollywood—and their latest night out together is more proof. See the reality star's head-turning outfit below.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 01, 2021 1:50 PMTags
Kim KardashianKanye WestKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian Calls Dad Robert Her "Guide" 18 Years After Death

Time to keep up with these friendly exes. 

Nearly eight months since filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are clearly still a part of each other's life, as evidenced by their latest outing together. The two stars were photographed out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with friends on Thursday, Sept. 30. As to be expected, the exes put their most stylish foot forward for the occasion, the reality star sporting head-to-toe purple (matching gloves included!) with a brown coat layered on top. She finished the evening look with sunglasses and a long braided pony tail. 

As for the Grammy winner, West stuck to his usual athleisure in a black shirt, dark pants, a cap and a bag hanging around his neck. 

While it's unclear if there was anything more behind the outing, it's certainly not the first time the parents of four have been seen together since Kardashian filed in February to end their nearly 7-year marriage. 

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind
BACKGRID

Back in August, they were also seen together grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu. And, of course, fans can't forget the moment the SKIMS mogul appeared in a wedding gown at West's Donda listening party that same month

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dead at 19 Following Police Chase

3

Kim Kardashian Stands Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Dinner With Kanye

Backgrid

In fact, according to a source, their official split may not be as imminent as a divorce filing may suggest. As the source told E! News in September, Kardashian is "open" to the possibility of getting back together. 

"Kim is not rushing the divorce," the source shared. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward." 

Instead, "Kim wants to enjoy this time," the source noted, "and be a family unit." 

Meanwhile, "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it," the source shared, "but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

3

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dead at 19 Following Police Chase

4

What Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova's Kids Think of "Escape" Video

5
Exclusive

Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais and Pieper James Break Up

Latest News

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Displays Art in Rare Outing

Exclusive

The Bradshaw Bunch's Erin Bradshaw Gives a Pregnancy Update

Kim Kardashian Stands Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Dinner With Kanye

Read Katy Perry's Pledge to "Future Powerful Woman" Daisy Dove Bloom

Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber & More Reunite for Alias Party

21 Gifts for Her

Hailey Bieber Shares Go-to Products to Get Her Signature Wavy Hair