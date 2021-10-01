Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Read Katy Perry's Pledge to "Future Powerful Woman" Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry was honored at Variety's Power of Women event on Sept. 30 along with Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, and Rita Moreno.

Watch: Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Congratulations, Katy Perry!

The 36-year-old singer was honored at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 30. After being introduced by Gayle King, Katy took the stage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

During her speech, the "Roar" star gave a shout-out to her fellow honorees Channing Dungey, Amanda GormanLorde, and Rita Moreno and noted, "It is a privilege to be included with such an incredible group." She also thanked Gayle for her introduction and her sister Angela. In 2018, the siblings launched the Firework Foundation, which aims to empower children from underserved communities through the arts. Katy called Angela "the ultimate champion for access and equal opportunity for children." 

"Thank you so much for keeping me focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, keeping me accountable [and] putting all the logistics in place so that we can make an impact in our lives and other lives," she said. "I love you and I look up to you."

