Read Katy Perry's Pledge to "Future Powerful Woman" Daisy Dove Bloom

Congratulations, Katy Perry!
The 36-year-old singer was honored at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 30. After being introduced by Gayle King, Katy took the stage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
During her speech, the "Roar" star gave a shout-out to her fellow honorees Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman, Lorde, and Rita Moreno and noted, "It is a privilege to be included with such an incredible group." She also thanked Gayle for her introduction and her sister Angela. In 2018, the siblings launched the Firework Foundation, which aims to empower children from underserved communities through the arts. Katy called Angela "the ultimate champion for access and equal opportunity for children."
"Thank you so much for keeping me focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, keeping me accountable [and] putting all the logistics in place so that we can make an impact in our lives and other lives," she said. "I love you and I look up to you."
Katy also thanked her manager Ngoc Hoang-DelVecchio and her team at Universal Music Group. Then, she gave a shout-out to her fiancé, "beloved partner and constant iron sharpener" Orlando Bloom.
"A man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world," she said about the actor "Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father and example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove."
Perry then made a vow to her 13-month-old child. "To my Daisy, a future powerful woman," she said, "I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love never through fear and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness."
At the end of her speech, Perry performed her song "What Makes a Woman."
- Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom