See Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber and More Alias Stars Reunite for Anniversary Party

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Sydney Bristow and crew, is that you?



Hard to believe, but it's officially been 20 years since Jennifer Garner starred as double agent Sydney Bristow in Alias. And in celebration of the epic milestone, the cast got back together for what seemed like an unforgettable anniversary party on Thursday, Sept. 30.



"Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork," Jennifer captioned an Instagram video of the show's stars, which featured pictures of them from the series compared to now at the celebration. "If you're an idea born of @jjabramsofficial's brain—you're a big one; JJ's ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN."



It seems like most of the cast was able to make it to the festivities, including stars Michael Vartan, Gina Torres, Victor Garber, Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungey.