Colin Jost Says His Mom Didn't "Understand" Why He and Scarlett Johansson Named Their Son Cosmo

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Apparently, not everyone was excited that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost opted to go with a unique name for the newest member of their family.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Colin was a guest on The Late Show, where Seth Meyers asked how the "Weekend Update" host's relatives reacted when learning that he and wife Scarlett's first child, a son they welcomed in August, was named Cosmo. The Black Widow actress also shares daughter Rose, 7, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

After prefacing his explanation by saying his family has always been "very supportive," Colin admitted, "My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing."

He went on to say that, long after the couple had already finalized the name at the hospital, his mom was still trying to figure out ways to get them to change it.