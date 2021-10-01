Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Angelina Jolie Shares Precious Moment With Daughter Zahara on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie and 16-year-old daughter Zahara enjoyed a sweet bonding moment while walking the red carpet together at the Power of Women event also attended by Katy Perry and Jenna Dewan.

Angelina Jolie had an adorable guest for Variety's Power of Women festivities. 

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the 46-year-old Eternals star walked the red carpet with daughter Zahara, 16, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Angelina was a presenter at the event, where she introduced poet Amanda Gorman

For the occasion, the Oscar winner wore a brown long-sleeved dress, while her daughter went with a white top and matching pants and belt. In addition to Zahara, Angelina and ex Brad Pitt share Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina and Zahara enjoyed a sweet exchange on the carpet, where they embraced and held hands at one point, and they later posed for photos with their arms around each other. Amanda also joined them on the carpet to take some pics. 

While presenting Amanda at the event, Angelina gave a speech that praised the 23-year-old writer for the talent that the nation witnessed at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year. In delivering her emotional work, Amanda became the youngest person to ever read a poem at a presidential inauguration. 

"Those who have the power of free speech—the weapon of free speech—must combine to defend those who do not," Angelina told the crowd, according to Variety. "We need voices like Amanda's, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely and light the way for others."

The night was hosted by Chelsea Peretti and included plenty of other stars, such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Lorde and Jenna Dewan. Keep scrolling to see the high-profile guests. 

