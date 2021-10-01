How to Get Your Hands On Jennifer Lopez's "Glamorous" Yet "Sporty" Collaboration with Coach

Jennifer Lopez is giving fashion lovers everything they could ever desire with her Jennifer Lopez x Coach collection.
The pop star understands that people aren't just sporty or classic, but could be a combination of both. And that's why her second collaboration with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers just makes sense.
As J.Lo explains in the exclusive video above, she and the New York fashion house "really believe in the power of being real" and authentic, two characteristics that shine through in their designs, which were made specially for the Coach Outlet.
"This collection is so Coach and so me," Jennifer gushes. "It's wearable, and a little bit glamorous—but also sporty. It's that mix that really excites me. It's the unedited, unfiltered, raw version of us."
The Maid in Manhattan actress adds that she loves all of the pieces, but she has a particularly soft-spot when it comes to the signature C track suit. As she puts it, it's one of those outfits she'll "wear forever."
The singer says that the bags, accessories and ready-to-wear items are "timeless," just like her. However, she struggles to pick only three words to describe her style, remarking that she doesn't "like to pigeonhole myself."
And now with this collection, she doesn't have to and neither do you.
From teddy bear coats to tote bags, Jennifer Lopez X Coach has everything one could need for their fall wardrobe. What's more is the brand brought back a reimagined version of their chain belt bag and the Field Tote, which features a New York City skyline motif as an homage to J.Lo and Coach's humble starts in the Big Apple.
Fashion photographer Renell Medrano captured Jennifer and the various items in a serious of portraits, which embody the relaxed and stylish nature of the designs.
To get your hands on these must-have bags, accessories and more, shop the Jennifer Lopez x Coach collection starting Oct. 6 here.