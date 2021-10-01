TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dead at 19 Following Police Chase

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Gabriel Salazar (known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million TikTok followers) has died at just 19 years old.

He was the driver involved in a police chase on Sunday, Sept. 26, which resulted in a fatal car crash that killed himself and three passengers, according to statements from the Texas Highway Patrol and Zavala County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Salazar was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on US Highway 83 near La Pryor, Texas, around 1:25 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy overheard a Crystal City Police Department officer initiate a traffic stop. The officer then said he was in "active pursuit" of a white Chevy Camaro.

The deputy tried to help deploy a "tire deflation device," but was "unsuccessful," according to the department. The deputy said he later heard a CCPD officer advise that "the vehicle had rolled over and that it was fully engulfed in flames."