Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She Got a Tummy Tuck Post Pregnancy

Cardi B earned this body through nine months of hard work.
The "WAP" rapper got real about her post-pregnancy bod in a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday, Sept. 30. In the candid clips, she made sure to shut down rumors that she's had any work done after welcoming her son three weeks ago.
"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," the 28 year old shared. "But everybody's just like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'"
The answer is no. As Cardi explained, "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys."
She went on to hint at her scary pregnancy story, but saved the entire tale for another day. "One day, I'm gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery," she said. "But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics."
While getting ready for a night out in Paris with husband Offset, Cardi kept it "real" with her fans and decided to show them what her figure really looks like.
"I like to be real with you guys, and that's because my skin is still loose," she revealed on social media. "I still got a little pouchy pouch right here."
She also shared that she has "back fat," adding, "My face is still so fat and my neck, but f--k it." To all the new moms, she encouraged them to "take your f--king time. It's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth."
Earlier this week, Cardi made her red carpet debut after giving birth to her second child, attending the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibit during Paris Fashion Week in a wild red ensemble.
On Thursday, she joined Offset at Carine Roitfeld's party in Paris, and the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner with a view of the sparkling Eiffel Tower. On the menu for mom and dad's night out? Seafood, linguine and a berry tart. The pair shared a kiss on her Instagram Story to end their busy day.
"I can't believe that this is happening," she said of the lit-up view. "It's amazing."