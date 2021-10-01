Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains Missing

Amanza Smith is officially a single mom.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Selling Sunset star was granted sole legal and physical custody of daughter Noah and son Braker during a legal hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The documents state that Amanza's ex-husband, Ralph Brown, did not appear in court for the custody hearing, nor has he been involved in the case for two years.
In a statement to E! News, Amanza stated, "I'm relieved that this long process is over, it's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children."
"We will never be 'over' the absence of their father," she continued, "but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."
Amanza's representatives from Jane Owen PR noted that this "incredibly difficult process was sadly necessary," as the reality star was prevented from fully supporting her children because she shared joint custody with Ralph.
Amanza filed for full custody in June 2021, writing in court documents that she hasn't seen him since November 2019.
"His disappearance has been such a mystery that both my attorney and I have been contacted by various reporters seeking information on his whereabouts," she claimed. "I have made several efforts to have him located, and do believe I may have a good idea as to where he is (although I have no confirmed factual knowledge)."
She also alleged that Ralph has not paid child support in more than five years, adding that he once told her in a September 2019 email that he "did not have the stability nor finances to keep the kids."
Since then, Amanza has raised Noah and Braker on her own, but not without difficulty. In a tell-all interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that his family "blocked" her when she asked them for help to locate the former NFL player.
"It's the most bizarre, heartbreaking [thing]," she shared. "For my kids, because it's not just their dad, it's that whole side of the family has just disappeared. In my mind it's like, okay, if he's had some sort of mental breakdown or—he played in the NFL for 11 years, I have to wonder if maybe it's CTE. Those are real things."
Now, Amanza and her kids are ready to move on with their lives, even if Ralph's not a part of them.