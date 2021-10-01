Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais and Pieper James Break Up

After leaving Bachelor in Paradise early to continue their relationship, Brendan Morais and Pieper James have decided to call it quits.

One of Bachelor Nation's most dramatic relationships of the summer has come to an end.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Bachelor in Paradise stars Brendan Morais, 31, and Pieper James, 23, broke up earlier this month.

"The backlash from the show was too hard on both of them," a source close to the pair shared exclusively with E! News. "They decided to split and focus on themselves. Pieper thinks it's best for her to spend time reevaluating her life." 

The source added, "She thinks this is a good life lesson, but wants to move on." 

Bachelor in Paradise viewers had a front-row seat to the couple's love story, which didn't receive support from many co-stars. In the first weeks of the show, Brendan was pursuing Natasha Parker. But when Pieper showed up, she quickly asked Brendan to go on a date. As their relationship grew, rumors began to spread that the pair was dating before the show even started filming. 

After receiving backlash from the cast, Brendan and Pieper chose to leave the show early to focus on their relationship away from the cameras. They also addressed the controversy on social media.

"Just a gentle reminder that reality TV isn't real. An edited, produced, and cut down show isn't going to show you every single thing said and done," Pieper wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 7. "I don't believe men are prizes to be won at the expense of someone's feelings. I believe in open communication to get answers, not name calling on the Internet."

Brendan also took to Instagram and admitted to being "wrong on many different levels."

"Despite the fact that Pieper and I had misunderstandings going into Paradise (and I can't stress this enough)—if you feel the need to express disdain for the situation, please do so at my expense," he wrote. "I am completely at fault."

Before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Brendan starred on season 16 of The Bachelorette, but quit the show before Tayshia Adams' finale. As for Pieper, she was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James

E! News has reached out to Brendan's and Pieper's reps for comment.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

