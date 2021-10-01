Scenes From a Royal Marriage: Diana: The Musical Exists So We Watched It and Here's What We Think

Watch : Actresses Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

So, I watched Diana: The Musical the other night.

Partly because I had to, but it was a had-to I volunteered for, being such an avid consumer (and sometimes chronicler) of information about Princess Diana, whose life story is still being pieced together 24 years after her death in all sorts of creative ways, some of which have hewn closer to the truth than others.

Also, I very much enjoy musicals as a rule. I tend to tear up as early as mid-opening number, so touched am I both by the collective effort that goes into pulling off all that effervescent singing and dancing (In the Heights got me good), and by the anticipation of the emotions to come.

Diana was no exception, but place those tears squarely in the category of "what's to come."