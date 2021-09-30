We Have Twitter to Thank for Keke Palmer's Role on Insecure

It's safe to say that Keke Palmer manifested her new role on Insecure.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, HBO released the trailer for the critically-acclaimed comedy's fifth and final season. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot a new face among the Insecure gang: the one and only Keke.
And, as Keke later revealed on Instagram, she's been waiting to appear on this show for some time. Specifically, the Hustlers actress shared an old tweet from Sept. 19, 2020, when she asked to be cast on the HBO hit.
"Hey @IssaRae there's been a mix up," she wrote at the time. "I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I'm gonna be on it. We can't let them down, put me in to beat Condola's ass real quick."
Fast forward to Sept. 2021, where Keke is now acting opposite Christina Elmore, who plays the aforementioned Condola. Alongside the screenshot of her old social media post, Keke added, "Careful what you wish for. Lololololol…"
Keke said she was "genuinely so thankful to @issarae," and glad she decided to shoot her own "work shots," noting, "What's the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service."
Poking fun at Keke's original tweet, Insecure star and co-creator Issa Rae commented, "So this the frame right before you beat her ass, right?" In the new trailer, Keke's character appears to be close to Condola, implying that they will not get into a physical altercation as she previously pitched.
Keke's new co-star Jay Ellis also got in on the fun, writing, "I'm DEAD."
Fans are expecting a lot from the final season, especially as Issa and Lawrence's reunion got derailed by Condola's unexpected pregnancy. And it already appears to be a doozy, with Issa noting in the trailer, "I just want to fast forward to the part of my life when everything's okay."
Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too long for the new season, as it returns to HBO on Oct. 24.
