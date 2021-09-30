We Have Twitter to Thank for Keke Palmer's Role on Insecure

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

It's safe to say that Keke Palmer manifested her new role on Insecure.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, HBO released the trailer for the critically-acclaimed comedy's fifth and final season. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot a new face among the Insecure gang: the one and only Keke.

And, as Keke later revealed on Instagram, she's been waiting to appear on this show for some time. Specifically, the Hustlers actress shared an old tweet from Sept. 19, 2020, when she asked to be cast on the HBO hit.

"Hey @IssaRae there's been a mix up," she wrote at the time. "I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I'm gonna be on it. We can't let them down, put me in to beat Condola's ass real quick."

Fast forward to Sept. 2021, where Keke is now acting opposite Christina Elmore, who plays the aforementioned Condola. Alongside the screenshot of her old social media post, Keke added, "Careful what you wish for. Lololololol…"