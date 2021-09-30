Dancing With the Stars' Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cody Rigsby is hanging up his spin shoes—for now, at least.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Peloton instructor and Dancing With the Stars contestant shared that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post he said that he's fully vaccinated but contracted coronavirus for the second time this year.
"I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough," Cody said. "But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working—we're super grateful for that."
Regarding his participation on the ABC show, Cody said it's still up in the air: "We're still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer."
In his captioned, Cody noted that he will "be taking a break" from work, adding, "I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."
Prior to this week, Body was paired with dance pro Cheryl Burke. However, on Sept. 26, she shared that she'd received a positive test and that her condition was becoming "progressively worse."
"I just feel so bad for Cody—I feel like I'm letting him down," she shared. "I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."
In Cheryl's absence, the judges based their evaluations on her and Cody's rehearsal video, which was filmed prior to Cheryl testing positive.
Following the Monday, Sept. 27 episode, Cheryl spoke to E! News' Daily Pop, sharing that she still doesn't know how she contracted the illness, which makes her feel worse. "There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless," she explained, "because you can't really control the situation."
Nonetheless, Cheryl said she was optimistic she'd be able to return to the ballroom with Cody by her side, as she's feeling "oddly normal" already.
Moreover, she wants to show off Cody's progress on the dance floor, calling him "so talented."
"We honestly are like best friends already, and I would hate for it just to end," Cheryl said. "So, I'm hoping that I'll be cleared very soon and maybe just go back to the way it was. I don't know, we're taking it day by day."
Now, of course, Cody needs to get better too!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.