Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and More Stars Set to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to headline the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, making for an evening you don't want to miss.

Clear your calendars for Feb. 13, 2022 because the Super Bowl halftime show is shaping up to be an occasion you don't want to miss.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Pepsi, the NFL and RocNation announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Pepsi's Vice President of Marketing Todd Kaplan said that it only makes sense to recruit Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the show, as they "were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution."

"So to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today," he continued. "The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years—from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd—and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages."

RocNation founder Jay-Z called the halftime show "history in the making," with Dr. Dre adding, "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career."

The Straight Outta Compton rapper added, "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

This all-star collaboration comes after The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which took place in Tampa, Fla. It was a massive undertaking because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the artist's creativity and impressive vocals paid off.

Now, it's the west coast's time to shine.

The 2022 Super Bowl airs Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

