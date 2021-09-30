Why Clare Crawley Is "Choosing Not to Speak" About Dale Moss Relationship

Clare Crawley knows you have questions, but she's not ready to answer them—yet.
Less than a week after a source confirmed to E! News that the Bachelorette star and Dale Moss had broken up again after a brief reconciliation, viewers are curious to know what went wrong.
But in a new Instagram posted on Thursday, Sept. 30, Clare explained why she isn't ready to address all of the rumors surrounding her love life.
"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she wrote. "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now."
The Bachelor Nation member, who is healing from Breast Implant Illness, added, "So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I'm sharing today."
Clare added that she's grateful for the fans and friends who continue to support her through life's ups and downs.
"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin," she added. "ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves."
After posting her message to social media, Clare received support from members of the Bachelor franchise, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olivia Caridi and Annaliese Puccini. Lesley Anne Murphy wrote, "Enveloping you in the biggest, warmest hug right now."
Back on Sept. 27, a source told E! News that Clare and Dale had broken up. Although the couple had appeared to be in good spirits when they attended the U.S. Open earlier in the month, there were signs of trouble when Dale celebrated his birthday on Sept. 24 without a message from his fiancée.
Reality TV viewers had a front-row seat to the couple's love story when the two met on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Their connection was so strong that Dale proposed four episodes into the fall 2020 season.
In January 2021, the couple called off their engagement before giving the relationship one more chance. Unfortunately, fans likely won't be getting a happy ending.