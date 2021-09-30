Why Clare Crawley Is "Choosing Not to Speak" About Dale Moss Relationship

Watch : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

Clare Crawley knows you have questions, but she's not ready to answer them—yet.

Less than a week after a source confirmed to E! News that the Bachelorette star and Dale Moss had broken up again after a brief reconciliation, viewers are curious to know what went wrong.

But in a new Instagram posted on Thursday, Sept. 30, Clare explained why she isn't ready to address all of the rumors surrounding her love life.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she wrote. "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now."