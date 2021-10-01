10 Hidden Gems in Shopbop's Sale Section

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Name a better feeling than finding a top or purse you've been eyeing for months on sale? We will wait. Besides getting to sleep in without having to set an alarm clock, there are few things more thrilling than a price markdown.
Today, we rounded up our latest obsessions from Shopbop's sale section, which include Good American jeans, cozy knit cardigans, trendy sweater vests and more gems.
Scroll below to check out our picks!
Poppy Lissiman Dae Sunglasses
Score these incredibly chic sunglasses for over 50% off! We love the silhouette and tinted lenses.
LNA Margoux Tank
One of our favorite parts of a sale section is finding staple items like this white LNA tank that you can dress up or down.
Velvet Tracy Dress
This fall-ready dress will look great with a denim jacket and pair of booties.
En Saison Gingham Smocked Midi Dress
This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or a special occasion like a bridal or baby shower! The shoulder tie straps are so fun.
Rahi Mariella Nap Dress
How cute is this nap dress? The black embroidery adds a nice touch to an already chic frock.
English Factory Floral Smocked Ruffled Skirt
Pair this ruffled skirt with a white tee for an easy breezy look!
Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandals
It Girls everywhere were repping these sandals over the summer, and now you can finally score them for under $100! While it may be time for boots, there's no harm in saving these for next summer.
Holzweiler Wendy Knit Cardigan
This cardigan is just too cute for words! It will definitely up the cozy factor of your wardrobe, too.
Good American Good Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
We wear Good American's Good Waist jeans on repeat. Bible! This pair is perfect for crisp fall days.
Sister Jane Take Me Back Checked Vest
In case you missed it, sweater vests are in. So, treat yourself to this one for $41!
Ready for more budget-friendly finds? Check out these incredibly cute workout sets from Amazon.