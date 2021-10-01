Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Hidden Gems in Shopbop's Sale Section

The fashion retailer's sale section has so many mind-blowing deals right now.

By Emily Spain Oct 01, 2021 12:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Shopbop Sale Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Name a better feeling than finding a top or purse you've been eyeing for months on sale? We will wait. Besides getting to sleep in without having to set an alarm clock, there are few things more thrilling than a price markdown.

Today, we rounded up our latest obsessions from Shopbop's sale section, which include Good American jeans, cozy knit cardigans, trendy sweater vests and more gems. 

Scroll below to check out our picks!

read
37 Cheap Finds That Will Make Your Outfit Look Expensive

Poppy Lissiman Dae Sunglasses

Score these incredibly chic sunglasses for over 50% off! We love the silhouette and tinted lenses. 

$130
$52
Shopbop

LNA Margoux Tank

One of our favorite parts of a sale section is finding staple items like this white LNA tank that you can dress up or down.

$106
$53
Shopbop

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2
Exclusive

"Thrilled" Britney Spears Vacations With Sam Asghari Amid Court News

3
Exclusive

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status

Velvet Tracy Dress

This fall-ready dress will look great with a denim jacket and pair of booties.

$169
$85
Shopbop

En Saison Gingham Smocked Midi Dress

This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or a special occasion like a bridal or baby shower! The shoulder tie straps are so fun.

$146
$102
Shopbop

Rahi Mariella Nap Dress

How cute is this nap dress? The black embroidery adds a nice touch to an already chic frock.

$158
$79
Shopbop

English Factory Floral Smocked Ruffled Skirt

Pair this ruffled skirt with a white tee for an easy breezy look!

$80
$48
Shopbop

Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandals

It Girls everywhere were repping these sandals over the summer, and now you can finally score them for under $100! While it may be time for boots, there's no harm in saving these for next summer.

$188
$75
Shopbop

Holzweiler Wendy Knit Cardigan

This cardigan is just too cute for words! It will definitely up the cozy factor of your wardrobe, too.

$230
$92
Shopbop

Good American Good Waist Crop Skinny Jeans

We wear Good American's Good Waist jeans on repeat. Bible! This pair is perfect for crisp fall days.

$155
$62
Shopbop

Sister Jane Take Me Back Checked Vest

In case you missed it, sweater vests are in. So, treat yourself to this one for $41!

$82
$41
Shopbop

Ready for more budget-friendly finds? Check out these incredibly cute workout sets from Amazon.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2
Exclusive

"Thrilled" Britney Spears Vacations With Sam Asghari Amid Court News

3
Exclusive

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status

4

Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in NYC

5

Clare Crawley Is "Choosing Not to Speak" About Dale Moss Relationship

Latest News

Amanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains MIA

Exclusive

Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais and Pieper James Break Up

10 Hidden Gems in Shopbop's Sale Section

We Have Twitter to Thank for Keke Palmer's Role on Insecure

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan Speak Out After Soccer Coach is Fired

Dancing With the Stars' Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for COVID-19

Find Out the Stars Headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show