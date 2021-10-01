How Terry Bradshaw Supports Daughter Erin Bradshaw During Her Pregnancy

Watch : "The Bradshaw Bunch" Returns for Season 2

The Bradshaw Bunch is expanding by one!

Erin Bradshaw and husband Scott Weiss are officially expecting their first child in Dec. 2021, and of course, their bundle of joy is going to be a girl to continue the Bradshaw family girl dad legacy.

Erin's father Terry Bradshaw couldn't be more thrilled at the baby news, especially since the hilarious season two trailer shows Terry encouraging Erin and Scott to get it on by eating oysters.

"For the past five years, the first question [Terry] asks my husband and I every time he sees me is, 'Are you pregnant? Are you pregnant?'" Erin exclusively shared with E! News on Sept. 29 ahead of next week's premiere. "If I just get sick or have a sniffle, 'Are you pregnant?' He has wanted me to have a baby for so long, and I've just always told him in due time."

World champion equestrian Erin wanted to start her family when it made sense professionally.