How Terry Bradshaw Supports Daughter Erin Bradshaw During Her Pregnancy

The Bradshaw Bunch is expanding by one!
Erin Bradshaw and husband Scott Weiss are officially expecting their first child in Dec. 2021, and of course, their bundle of joy is going to be a girl to continue the Bradshaw family girl dad legacy.
Erin's father Terry Bradshaw couldn't be more thrilled at the baby news, especially since the hilarious season two trailer shows Terry encouraging Erin and Scott to get it on by eating oysters.
"For the past five years, the first question [Terry] asks my husband and I every time he sees me is, 'Are you pregnant? Are you pregnant?'" Erin exclusively shared with E! News on Sept. 29 ahead of next week's premiere. "If I just get sick or have a sniffle, 'Are you pregnant?' He has wanted me to have a baby for so long, and I've just always told him in due time."
World champion equestrian Erin wanted to start her family when it made sense professionally.
"It definitely took a little longer to get on the bandwagon, just owning and operating a big horse business like we do, it just takes up so much of our time," she explained.
Erin added about her father, "He's above and beyond, and he definitely offers his advice and opinions quite a bit which is super funny to see and watch play out. We're super excited."
Plus, the new season will give a sneak peek at how Erin is prepping for baby. "This year, viewers can see a lot more of our personal lives and what we do on the day to day, seeing us traveling and having to go out more, being out and about and doing a lot more things, which is a lot more exciting," Erin explained.
And, Erin's new addition proves proud granddad Terry can have another "slimeball" buddy along with granddaughter Zurie, who is Terry's stepdaughter Lacey Hester-Luttrull's eldest.
"Zurie is still keeping us all on our toes, for sure," Lacey joked to E! News. "She's as sharp as a tack."
Since Terry has accomplished his grandbaby mission and Rachel Bradshaw has re-entered the dating field, what will the Bradshaw fam be up to next?
Find out with the season two premiere.
The Bradshaw Bunch season two premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on E!. Binge past episodes of The Bradshaw Bunch on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)