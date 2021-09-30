Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy Rare—And Glam—Public Date Night

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are celebrating the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in style.

The 35-year-old actor and the model, 29, turned the museum and Vanity Fair's premiere party in Los Angeles into a glam date night on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Pattinson—who hosted the event with his fellow co-chairs H.E.R., senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth and museum director and president Bill Kramer—sported a sharp gray suit for the outing while Waterhouse wore a pretty pink vintage Galliano dress and fur coat.

"They walked around hand in hand as they perused through the museum and exhibits on their way up to the rooftop party area," a source told E! News. "They looked cute together."

Naturally, the evening was well-attended with guests including Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Evan Ross, Yuh-Jung Youn, Sydney Sweeney, Manny Jacinto and Finn Wittrock just to name a few.