Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy Rare—And Glam—Public Date Night

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are celebrating the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in style.
The 35-year-old actor and the model, 29, turned the museum and Vanity Fair's premiere party in Los Angeles into a glam date night on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Pattinson—who hosted the event with his fellow co-chairs H.E.R., senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth and museum director and president Bill Kramer—sported a sharp gray suit for the outing while Waterhouse wore a pretty pink vintage Galliano dress and fur coat.
"They walked around hand in hand as they perused through the museum and exhibits on their way up to the rooftop party area," a source told E! News. "They looked cute together."
Naturally, the evening was well-attended with guests including Rebel Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Evan Ross, Yuh-Jung Youn, Sydney Sweeney, Manny Jacinto and Finn Wittrock just to name a few.
While partygoers explored, Pattinson and Waterhouse cuddled up in a booth on the fifth floor and chatted with H.E.R. before the trio posed for some photos, according to Vanity Fair.
The public appearance was a rare one for Pattinson and Waterhouse, who were last photographed together in April when they were spotted holding hands in London.
Though the Twilight alum and the Seance star first sparked romance rumors in 2018, they prefer to keep details of their relationship private.
"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson said during a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."