Watch RHOP's Wendy Osefo Get Tipsy on Vodka Shots in Hilarious Preview

Watch : "RHOP" Star Dr. Wendy Osefo to Ladies "Don't F--k With My Family"

Good vibes and great shots.

Dr. Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo get the party started during a couples' trip to Maryland's Eastern Shore in this exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing Sunday, Oct. 3.

"Not shots of Patron, my face is going to fall off!" Wendy jokes as Eddie whips out mini red cups from behind the bar.

"I want to toast," Wendy announces as Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton lift up their shots to cheers. "This weekend is going to be about good vibes only. So the goal of this weekend is GVO, good vibes only."

But, it's Gordon who is ready to rumble and let his wild side loose, while Wendy tries to sit out after just one shot.

Mia chimes in, "I'm going to tell you how G told me 10 years ago. If you can't hang with the big dogs, sit your ass on the porch with the puppies."