Hailey Bieber Shares Her Go-to Products to Achieve Her Signature Undone, Wavy Hair

We can always count on Hailey Bieber for style and beauty inspiration. From the bags that she carries, to the bold colors she's not afraid to rocks, the sneakers she wears, to her swimwear, the model always makes fashionable choices that have us thinking "I want that." Her beauty game is always on point too. She has truly nailed that effortlessly stunning look, thanks in part to a great skincare routine. And, we cannot forget about the hair.

When she's not rocking a chic bun, she has these perfectly imperfect waves. Believe it or not, she doesn't have a professional hairstylist on hand every day. In a recent YouTube video, Hailey shared the products she uses to get those waves. She shared, "I decided to go with this down, wavy textured hair for you guys because this is usually just my go-to when I have the time to do it myself, if I was going out for a dinner or going on date night. This is typically the hair that I'm going to do for an evening of fun."