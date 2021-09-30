Eminem Surprising Fans With Mom’s Spaghetti Is the Tastiest Treat

Watch : Eminem Serves Customers at Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant Opening

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up and take our order?

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his mom's new restaurant in downtown Detroit. Appropriately titled Mom's Spaghetti, the establishment features the classic Italian dish with meatballs and even a s'ghetti sandwich for just $11.

According to The Detroit News, fans began lining up around 10 a.m. local time to be among the first diners to experience the food.

Around 4 p.m., the first dozen or so fans in line were able to be served by the one and only Eminem. "This has been my dream my whole life," diner Erin Farrer, 24, told the publication after meeting the Grammy-winning rapper. "I bawled my eyes out."

While Eminem was not able to meet every customer, he was able to drive by hundreds of fans waiting around the block hoping to experience the sweet taste of Mom's Spaghetti.