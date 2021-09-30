Kim Kardashian Says Dad Robert Is Her "Guide" 18 Years After His Death

Love lives on.
In commemoration of the 18th anniversary of her father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s passing, Kim Kardashian shared a few touching throwbacks of the late attorney to Instagram Stories. "18 years ago was the worst day of my life," Kim captioned a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad on Sept. 30. "But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy."
The high-powered lawyer, who became a household name during the O.J. Simpson trial, died of esophageal cancer on Sept. 30, 2003 at the age of 59.
In addition to the black-and-white photo, Kim also shared a throwback of herself and her dad with his then-wife and Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Before Robert and Kris split in 1991 after 13 years of marriage, in addition to the girls, the two also had their youngest, Robert Kardashian, Jr.
Over the years since his passing, the Kardashian kids have been vocal about the impact he has continued to have on the course of their lives. And with Kim's recent decision to become a lawyer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Van Jones in April 2020 that she knows her father "would have loved" seeing her following in his footsteps.
"We have had the conversation though about going to law school," Kim recalled to Van for Vanity Fair. "Him and I, when I was in college and I was trying to think what my major would be, I said, ‘Okay. I could major in political science and really do this' and then he was like, ‘Listen. You've seen the hard work that it takes. I don't doubt that you can do this but it's a really stressful life to be an attorney. Do you really want to be an attorney?' And then I ended up majoring in communications instead."
The mom of four added, "We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping in his stuff and looking through all of his evidence books. In the summertime, when all my friends were hanging out, and he was like, ‘Go have fun. You can always do this later.'"