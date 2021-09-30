Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Clogs Are the Latest '70s Trend to Make a Comeback & Celebs Are On Board

Here are 10 styles from brands like Sam Edelman, J. Crew & Vince Camuto to make the "ugly shoe" trend a whole lot chicer!

As Regina George once said, "Stop trying to make fetch happen." But, the people have spoken and have made the "ugly shoe" trend a thing. However, celebs like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner and Alexa Chung proved you can rock the '70s silhouette with confidence and style.

Today, we rounded up 10 super cute styles from places like Nordstrom, J.Crew and Steve Madden that will convince those of you who are on the fence to get your clog on. From personal experience, we recommend you have some rubber soles and bandaids on-hand for preventative measures because sometimes trendsetting can be painful.

Below, 10 clogs you'll want to wear all season long!

Convertible Leather Clogs

Thanks to a convertible strap, these shoes can be worn two ways: around the back of the heel or over the top of the foot. We love a multi-tasking shoe!

$178
J.Crew

Warehouse Biscotti Slingback Clog

These shoes have us reaching for our credit cards! They're made with vegan shearling, leather dyed with natural raw plant extract and sustainably-sourced wood.

 

$175
Kelsi Dagger

Asos Design Manta clog slides in natural

These clogs are giving us Yeezy mixed with grandma's gardening shoe vibes, but we are here for it! 

$26
ASOS

Virgo Strappy Clogs

We love Free People's modern take on the classic silhouette thanks to the exposed leather strap detailing.

$198
$130
Free People

Brooklyn Mule

Take Flo Rida's advice and upgrade your wardrobe with boots clogs with the fur!

$100
Steve Madden
$99
Shoe Carnival

MIA Women's Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal

Pair these 100% leather platform sandals with a fun skirt or dress for a solid weekend look.

$96
Amazon

Vince Camuto Rimindel Faux Shearling Platform Mule

Santa, if you are reading this...you know what to do! We love the combination of a woodgrain square-toe platform, chunky heel and sherpa construction.

$110
Nordstrom

The Monique Buckle Clog

She's chic, classic and versatile. What more could you want in a clog?

$168
Madewell

Hilda Bit Sling Back Clog

Available in mineral green, black, mustard, dark brown and sesame suede, these insanely cute clogs from Sam Edelman are a must. The buckle detailing is everything! 

$170
Sam Edelman

Mark and Maddux Antonio-06 Wood Effect Platform Women's Clogs

Given clogs are a pricier silhouette, we love how you can score these for only $39!

$37
Walmart

Callum Clogs

Made with Italian-crafted, closed-toe leather, these are the kind of shoes you'll want to wear all season long year after year.

$168
Free People

Ready for more fall must-haves? Check out these boots on our wishlist.

