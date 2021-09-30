Clogs Are the Latest '70s Trend to Make a Comeback & Celebs Are On Board

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As Regina George once said, "Stop trying to make fetch happen." But, the people have spoken and have made the "ugly shoe" trend a thing. However, celebs like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner and Alexa Chung proved you can rock the '70s silhouette with confidence and style.
Today, we rounded up 10 super cute styles from places like Nordstrom, J.Crew and Steve Madden that will convince those of you who are on the fence to get your clog on. From personal experience, we recommend you have some rubber soles and bandaids on-hand for preventative measures because sometimes trendsetting can be painful.
Below, 10 clogs you'll want to wear all season long!
Convertible Leather Clogs
Thanks to a convertible strap, these shoes can be worn two ways: around the back of the heel or over the top of the foot. We love a multi-tasking shoe!
Warehouse Biscotti Slingback Clog
These shoes have us reaching for our credit cards! They're made with vegan shearling, leather dyed with natural raw plant extract and sustainably-sourced wood.
Asos Design Manta clog slides in natural
These clogs are giving us Yeezy mixed with grandma's gardening shoe vibes, but we are here for it!
Virgo Strappy Clogs
We love Free People's modern take on the classic silhouette thanks to the exposed leather strap detailing.
Brooklyn Mule
Take Flo Rida's advice and upgrade your wardrobe with
boots clogs with the fur!
MIA Women's Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal
Pair these 100% leather platform sandals with a fun skirt or dress for a solid weekend look.
Vince Camuto Rimindel Faux Shearling Platform Mule
Santa, if you are reading this...you know what to do! We love the combination of a woodgrain square-toe platform, chunky heel and sherpa construction.
The Monique Buckle Clog
She's chic, classic and versatile. What more could you want in a clog?
Hilda Bit Sling Back Clog
Available in mineral green, black, mustard, dark brown and sesame suede, these insanely cute clogs from Sam Edelman are a must. The buckle detailing is everything!
Mark and Maddux Antonio-06 Wood Effect Platform Women's Clogs
Given clogs are a pricier silhouette, we love how you can score these for only $39!
Callum Clogs
Made with Italian-crafted, closed-toe leather, these are the kind of shoes you'll want to wear all season long year after year.
