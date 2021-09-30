Here's What the Stars of Saturday Night Live Think of Kim Kardashian Hosting

Kim Kardashian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live may have caused a few waves, but there's nothing but love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on set.
SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim exclusively dished on why they wanted to "throw a little sunlight" on the situation, especially following Debra Messing's surprising shade following the season 47 hosting news.
"I think it'll be fun," Ego said of working with Kim during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 30. "It's always nice on the show to have a host that people don't expect necessarily to be in that space or be able to do sketch comedy. It's fun for us to make all the hosts look as good as possible and as seasoned as possible at this thing."
Ego added, "The booking department really did something this go-around so I think it will be fun. I don't want to say all of my kids are my favorite, but they are!"
Plus, Heidi is ready to join any KUWTK spin-off ahead of working with the SKIMS founder on the Oct. 9 episode. "We're going to be honorary Kardashian sisters," Heidi joked. "We're going to be sweet to her."
Get ready for Heidi's "Killi with an 'i'" persona and Ego's "Kestiny, that's Destiny with a 'k'" alter egos!
As Ego explained, being a female cast member on SNL comes with its own badge of honor—and family. "What's incredible is so many women came before us before we got on, who sort of paved the way and set up the true reality that women are just as funny, if not funnier, than men," the breakout star revealed. "It's been really great to be a part of that and continue the legacy, in a sense, of the women on the show who have been so great."
Heidi noted of the SNL sisterhood, "On the show and off the show, we get to see it all the time. What's wonderful about women is we text each other right afterwards, so it's like sister support. It's very cool."
Watch the full interview above to hear about working with Owen Wilson ahead of this weekend's season 47 premiere, plus find out which SNL cast member breaks character the most!
Saturday Night Live returns Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
