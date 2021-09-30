Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Just How "Explosive" Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Confessions Are

A reunion so juicy it needed four parts.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff is promising fans will not be disappointed by the upcoming four-part RHOBH reunion. And as for what it was like taping the dramatic special, let's just say Erika Jayne tells all when it comes to her ongoing legal troubles and divorce from ex Tom Girardi.
"There's a lot of explosive moments. Yeah, it was intense," Crystal told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's season finale. "And I'm sure you'll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my god!'"
The Bravolebrity assures Erika will be grilled about the shocking stories she's shared this season involving Tom's car accident, his cheating, Tom's run-in with a burglar and subsequent hospitalization and her son rolling his car five times in the snow.
"I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reasons. But I don't think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked," Crystal dished of Erika. "I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted, Andy [Cohen] certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion."
Sutton Stracke has been the most skeptical of Erika's claims this season, causing explosive fights and major drama between the two co-stars. Crystal says fans shouldn't expect Sutton and Erika to be "holding hands" by the end of the reunion.
As for the reunion, Crystal says it's not just Sutton who questions Erika about the specifics of her stories.
"I definitely speak up more in the reunion than I do on the show," she shared, adding of Erika's legal issues, "But again, it's all revealing itself in real time even today. It's not resolved, nothing has been resolved so we're still asking questions from the past and in the moment."
Crystal admits she "was really, really nervous" heading into her first Real Housewives reunion, adding, "But I watched every episode back."
"When I went in I was like, 'I have to rehash it.' I have different feelings about it now, which is normal, and it was important for me to share that, because I got really quiet because I was sort of traumatized by the whole thing [in the moment]," she shared of season 11. "But then when you have time and space from it you feel more grounded it's easier to talk about."
All in all, Crystal says it took at least "10 hours" to film the reunion. "It was long, we went past wrap time," she said. "We were starving, we were all so hungry at the end."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale airs Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
