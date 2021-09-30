Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

In a shocking Instagram post, Shakira explained the moment two wild boars “attacked” the singer during a trip to the park with her son Milan.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 30, 2021 5:36 PMTags
ShakiraAnimalsCelebrities
Watch: J.Lo Gives Shakira Booty Shaking Tips For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Those wild boars should have known not to mess with a She Wolf.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Shakira took to social media and described an afternoon in a Barcelona park with her 8-year-old son Milan. Instead of horsing around on a playground or playing in the grass, the mother-son duo ran into some unexpected animals.

"Look at how two wild boar, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag," Shakira shared on Instagram Stories. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

While both Shakira and her son appear to be safe after the incident, the ordeal didn't come to an end without a fight. "Milan tell the truth," the Grammy winner added. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."'

Shakira's encounter with the wild boars became a trending topic on Twitter with many fans and followers sounding off on the wild story.

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

As one user perfectly said, "Man I will tell you what, there is no amount of coffee you can drink in the morning that will fully prepare you for a sentence like ‘Shakira was attacked by, then fought off, wild boars in a Barcelona park.'"

Shutterstock

Shakira's other son with Gerard Piqué, Sasha, 6, did not appear to be present for the incident.

Although the "Hips Don't Lie" singer tries to keep her personal life on the private side, she has shared glimpses into her role as mom. Just last week, she shared a photo of her son participating in a karate class. "My little ninja," she wrote on Instagram with a candid photo.

And over the summer, both Sasha and Milan participated in a dance off with their mom on TikTok. Their song of choice? "In Da Ghetto" by J Balvin

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2
Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Minkoff Talks Erika Jayne's Reunion Confessions

3
Exclusive

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status

For those hoping for new music from Shakira, you're also in luck. Back in July, the artist surprised fans by dropping a new song called "Don't Wait Up." Could a new album be on the horizon? Stay tuned! 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2
Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Minkoff Talks Erika Jayne's Reunion Confessions

3
Exclusive

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status

4

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

5

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Says Dad Robert Is Her "Guide" 18 Years After His Death

Melissa Joan Hart Weighs in on Those Sabrina Reboot Rumors

Clogs Are Making a Comeback & Celebs Are On Board

Exclusive

Here's What the Stars of SNL Think of Kim Kardashian Hosting

Relive the Most Shocking Grey's Anatomy Moments

Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Minkoff Talks Erika Jayne's Reunion Confessions

Update!

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album Gets New Release Date