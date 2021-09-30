How Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Kids Reacted to Their Steamy "Escape" Music Video

How did your parents meet? We're guessing not quite like Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova did.

As fans well know, the 46-year-old singer and the 40-year-old tennis star met on the set of the sizzling music video for his 2001 hit "Escape." And during a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Iglesias revealed that their children have seen the video.

"I think my kids have already seen—well, I think, no, I know my kids have already seen that video," the father to 3-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 20-month-old Mary, said. "And they're putting two and two together. Like, 'Oh, really?'"

In the video, the couple is seen getting hot and heavy in a public bathroom, a car and an empty theater.

Iglesias said his little ones can recognize his voice whenever they hear his songs, "which is pretty cool." But they seem to have some questions about the music video.

"When they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit," he continued. "'What is mom doing there, you know, with dad, you know? When was this?' It's actually, it's incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It's pretty cool."