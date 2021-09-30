How Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Kids Reacted to Their Steamy "Escape" Music Video

How did your parents meet? We're guessing not quite like Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova did.
As fans well know, the 46-year-old singer and the 40-year-old tennis star met on the set of the sizzling music video for his 2001 hit "Escape." And during a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Iglesias revealed that their children have seen the video.
"I think my kids have already seen—well, I think, no, I know my kids have already seen that video," the father to 3-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 20-month-old Mary, said. "And they're putting two and two together. Like, 'Oh, really?'"
In the video, the couple is seen getting hot and heavy in a public bathroom, a car and an empty theater.
Iglesias said his little ones can recognize his voice whenever they hear his songs, "which is pretty cool." But they seem to have some questions about the music video.
"When they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit," he continued. "'What is mom doing there, you know, with dad, you know? When was this?' It's actually, it's incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It's pretty cool."
During an episode of MTV's Making the Video, Iglesias praised Kournikova, calling her "beautiful, talented" and a "great tennis player." And as for the video's steamy make-out scenes, he said, "It doesn't take a good actor to try to kiss Anna and make it believable."
While the video has been viewed by hundreds of millions of fans, Iglesias and Kournikova tend to keep their personal lives out of the public eye. They'll occasionally post adorable photos of their kids on social media or make a brief comment about them in interviews. But when it comes to their relationship, they're tight-lipped.
"Look, it's understandable," he told E! News in 2014 about the attention around their romance. "For me, my personal life, I do try to keep it as private possible because I need that balance. When I go home, back home, I want to make sure that whatever goes on in my house, it's just for me and my loved ones with me that are right there and I need that."