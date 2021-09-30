Watch Harry Styles Reveal the Sex of a Pregnant Fan's Baby During His Concert

Watch : Harry Styles STOPS Mid-Concert to Dish Out Dating Advice

Trade in your balloons, confetti, colored smoke and fireworks—because Harry Styles revealing the sex of a baby in the middle of a show is now officially the only acceptable way to share the news.

The magical moment unfolded on Sept. 29 during Styles' Love on Tour show in Nashville. According to fan videos shared on social media, fans did the honor of counting down before the performer announced onstage that there was a "little baby girl" on the way for a lucky fan in the audience. Styles then dramatically got down on his knees with his arms in the air and fake cried.

"That's what I wanted. Is that what you wanted?" he jokingly asked the expectant fan. According to fan photos shared on Twitter, the mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business," a play on his "Kiwi" lyrics. Someone with her had another sign that read, "And open these gender results."