Watch Harry Styles Reveal the Sex of a Pregnant Fan's Baby During His Concert

Trade in your balloons, confetti, colored smoke and fireworks—because Harry Styles revealing the sex of a baby in the middle of a show is now officially the only acceptable way to share the news.
The magical moment unfolded on Sept. 29 during Styles' Love on Tour show in Nashville. According to fan videos shared on social media, fans did the honor of counting down before the performer announced onstage that there was a "little baby girl" on the way for a lucky fan in the audience. Styles then dramatically got down on his knees with his arms in the air and fake cried.
"That's what I wanted. Is that what you wanted?" he jokingly asked the expectant fan. According to fan photos shared on Twitter, the mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business," a play on his "Kiwi" lyrics. Someone with her had another sign that read, "And open these gender results."
It's far from the first time the 27-year-old singer made a fan's day. A year ago in October 2020, the performer went viral for feeding a fan's fish and leaving her a personal note at her home after his car broke down on her street. The fan was unfortunately not home at the time, so Styles left her a handwritten note.
"Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," he wrote. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."
"PS," he noted, "I fed the fish."
There you have it—Harry Styles is officially available for fish feedings and gender reveals.
In the meantime, you can watch the truly golden moment above!