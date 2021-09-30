The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend

Watch : Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date

As much as dating during quarantine "sucks," Rachel Bradshaw has found a new flame!

The Bradshaw Bunch star exclusively revealed to E! News on Sept. 29 that after re-entering the dating world while filming season two, Rachel is happily in a new relationship. "I'm not single anymore," Rachel confirmed ahead of next week's premiere, adding, "But while we were filming, I was very single—and working. We worked every day for months so I just got to know myself really well."

Fans have watched girl dad Terry Bradshaw help Rachel find suitors on the hit E! series after her split from ex-boyfriend Dustin in 2019. And, it was difficult getting back out on the market at first, especially following the tragic death of her husband Rob Bironas in 2014.

"Dating, it's tough," Rachel reflected. "I went through the apps and all that."

Plus, things got even harder once COVID-19 hit in early 2020. "There's not concerts to go to or football games," the HOTWORX brand ambassador pointed out. "You're so limited. It honestly sucked."