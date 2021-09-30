The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend

As much as dating during quarantine "sucks," Rachel Bradshaw has found a new flame!
The Bradshaw Bunch star exclusively revealed to E! News on Sept. 29 that after re-entering the dating world while filming season two, Rachel is happily in a new relationship. "I'm not single anymore," Rachel confirmed ahead of next week's premiere, adding, "But while we were filming, I was very single—and working. We worked every day for months so I just got to know myself really well."
Fans have watched girl dad Terry Bradshaw help Rachel find suitors on the hit E! series after her split from ex-boyfriend Dustin in 2019. And, it was difficult getting back out on the market at first, especially following the tragic death of her husband Rob Bironas in 2014.
"Dating, it's tough," Rachel reflected. "I went through the apps and all that."
Plus, things got even harder once COVID-19 hit in early 2020. "There's not concerts to go to or football games," the HOTWORX brand ambassador pointed out. "You're so limited. It honestly sucked."
However, now Rachel's love life is looking up: Rachel may be keeping her new man under wraps, but that doesn't stop her from gushing over what the future holds.
"It's not on the show or anything," Rachel admitted. "This happened after we wrapped. But eventually, I'll become more open about that."
We can't wait to find out more about her mystery man—and see if Terry approves!
In the meantime, expect the Bradshaws to be an open book about everything else.
"I think you really get to know everybody on a deeper level in season two," Rachel concluded. "We were all more comfortable with the cameras. We got to do so many fun things. When you're traveling and doing really fun stuff, the personalities come together more, and I think people will get to know us a little better. There's a lot of laughs, a lot of jokes, a lot of pranks."
The Bradshaw Bunch season two premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on E!. Binge past episodes of The Bradshaw Bunch on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)