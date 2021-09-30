Jamie Spears Calls "Disappointing" Conservatorship Suspension a "Loss for Britney"

Watch : Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Just one day after Britney Spears scored a legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle, Jamie Spears is calling his suspension as his daughter's conservator a "loss" for the star.



Jamie, who has served as the conservator of Britney's estate for the past 13 years, spoke about Judge Brenda Penny decision to remove him from his role, effective immediately, in a statement released through his attorney on Sept. 30.



"For thirteen years, [Mr. Spears] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," the statement read. Alleging that Britney "voluntarily entered into the conservatorship," it continued, "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."