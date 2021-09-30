Sarah Everard Murder Case: Former Police Officer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Former British police officer Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The sentence was delivered by the judge, Lord Justice Fulford, in London's Central Criminal Court of England and Wales on Sept. 30. Fulford described the circumstances surrounding Everard's death as "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal" and said he's seen "no evidence of genuine contrition" on Couzens' part.

According to the BBC, Everard's family said that while "nothing can bring Sarah back...knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief."

"Sarah lost her life needlessly and cruelly and all the years of life she had yet to enjoy were stolen from her," they continued, per the news organization, "Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death. The world is a safer place with him imprisoned. It is almost seven months since Sarah died and the pain of losing her is overwhelming. We miss her all the time. We hold her safe in our hearts."