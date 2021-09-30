Watch Kyle Richards React to Claim She Was Spreading Rumors About Erika Jayne’s Finances

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reveals Thoughts on Whether Erika Jayne Knew Anything

A taste of her own medicine.

After Lisa Vanderpump shaded former bestie Kyle Richards, Kyle clapped back hard at the accusation she was spreading rumors about co-star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's finances during Andy Cohen's 2019 baby shower. Watch What Happens Live host Andy posed a fan question about the validity of LVP's claims during the Sept. 29 episode, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an epic, LVP-inspired response.

"OK, well first of all, everyone that knows her texted me and said what a joke, including people involved in this," Kyle explained. "But I'm going to respond in a classic LVP manner."

Switching to a British accent, Kyle continued, "I mean, Andy, I mean, I would never say something like this, ever, but one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance, because she wasn't even at the baby shower. But I would never say something like that. You could think about that, though. I'm just saying."