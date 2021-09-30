Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kyle Richards React to Claim She Was Spreading Rumors About Erika Jayne’s Finances

Following Lisa Vanderpump's accusation that Kyle Richards was the one spreading rumors about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne, Kyle clapped back. Hear her response.

A taste of her own medicine. 

After Lisa Vanderpump shaded former bestie Kyle Richards, Kyle clapped back hard at the accusation she was spreading rumors about co-star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's finances during Andy Cohen's 2019 baby showerWatch What Happens Live host Andy posed a fan question about the validity of LVP's claims during the Sept. 29 episode, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave an epic, LVP-inspired response.

"OK, well first of all, everyone that knows her texted me and said what a joke, including people involved in this," Kyle explained. "But I'm going to respond in a classic LVP manner." 

Switching to a British accent, Kyle continued, "I mean, Andy, I mean, I would never say something like this, ever, but one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance, because she wasn't even at the baby shower. But I would never say something like that. You could think about that, though. I'm just saying." 

Kyle added, "She wasn't even there!" 

This isn't the first time Lisa and Kyle have gone at it in the press. Earlier this year, the restaurant bill joke heard 'round the world ignited another feud between the Vanderpump Rules boss and the Halloween Kills star, culminating in LVP dissing Kyle's "new nose." 

Watch the full WWHL interview above!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

